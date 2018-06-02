Trump says Bee should be fired over Ivanka slur

President Donald Trump asked Friday why comedian Samantha Bee hasn't been fired for calling his daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump a "feckless c***" on her TBS show earlier this week.

"Why aren't they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show?" Trump wrote on Twitter.

In the wake of ABC canceling Roseanne Barr's hit sitcom following a racist remark, Trump called the controversy with Bee "a total double standard" and added, "but that's O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!"

Bee apologized Thursday for her remark, which she made on her show, "Full Frontal," saying that she "crossed a line." She was criticizing what she said was inaction by the first daughter to stop the practice of separating undocumented families apprehended crossing into the US.

Both CNN and TBS are owned by Turner, a subsidiary of Time Warner.

The President did not speak out against the language Barr, a supporter of his, used in her tweet earlier this week about former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Instead, the President reacted with a shot at Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, which owns ABC Television Group and ABC News, asking why he hasn't received an apology for what he described as "horrible statements" made about him on the network.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said "no one is defending" Barr's "inappropriate" remarks and that Trump was "simply pointing out the bias" in the media.

Trump himself has made demeaning comments about women, most infamously in the "Access Hollywood" tape that surfaced during the 2016 election, in which he bragged about being able to sexually assault women.