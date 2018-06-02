Bannon: Rosenstein should be ordered to turn over documents on FBI source

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should be ordered to turn over all documents associated with a controversial FBI source who President Donald Trump has accused of spying on his campaign.

And if Rosenstein were to refuse, Bannon said, he would fire him.

"You turn over every document, and if he doesn't turn it over, you give him 24 hours. If he doesn't turn it over, I would fire him, and that's not obstruction of justice," Bannon told CNN's Fareed Zakaria. "That's giving a law enforcement officer a direct order to turn over documents to Capitol Hill, and if he doesn't do it, I would fire him."

Rosenstein oversees the special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which is being run by Robert Mueller.

Trump has repeatedly claimed the FBI planted a spy in his campaign, and earlier this week, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the administration still had "concerns" about the allegations.

"The President still has concerns about whether or not the FBI acted inappropriately having people in his campaign. And certainly the President has concerns about the overall conduct of the FBI when it comes to this process," Sanders said.

Bannon also told Zakaria he was a "big proponent of Mueller," in a clip of the interview that aired on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360." He noted that he also opposed the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, and instead directed frustration at former Trump lawyer Ty Cobb.

"Now, where I have a problem, and a huge problem, I was the guy that said, publicly, that Ty Cobb should be fired, OK? He gave the President, I thought, terrible advice and I actually think lied to the President consistently about what the nature of this investigation was and the timing of it and giving over all that dockage," Bannon said.

The full interview with Bannon, "A Fareed Zakaria Special: The Steve Bannon Interview," will air on CNN Friday at 9 p.m. ET, and again during "Fareed Zakaria GPS" on Sunday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET.

Bannon was fired from the White House last year, after having worked on the campaign and in the administration.