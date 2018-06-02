Clear

URGENT - New prime minister appointed in Italy

(CNN) -- Giuseppe Conte has been appointed prime minister of Italy, the general secretary of the presidential palace has announced. "The President of the Republic has asked professor Giuseppe Conte to form a government. Professor Conte accepted, and presented a list of ministers to the President, " the secretary to the presidency said. The new government will be sworn in Friday.

