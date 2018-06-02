Harbor seal born at the Milwaukee County Zoo

The Milwaukee County Zoo has announced that a harbor seal was born in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 30.

The seal pup, gender not yet known, was born to mother, Sydney, and father, Ringo, both of whom were born in the wild. The pup is on public exhibit, and zookeepers report it's doing well and nursing and bonding with mom.

According to zoo officials, this is the pair's fourth pup, and Sydney keeps the pup close to her and follows closely as it explores the exhibit. She also keeps the other seals from bothering the pup.

After about one month, the pup will be weaned and taught to eat fish, which will be hand-fed to it by keepers.

In the wild, harbor seals live along the temperate and Arctic marine coastline of the Northern Hemisphere, and has the widest distribution of any seal species. They can dive to depths of 500 feet, but depths of up to 1,460 have been recorded, remaining submerged for up to 30 minutes at a time.