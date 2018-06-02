Sears will close at least 63 more stores as sales plunge and losses mount.
The list of store closings was announced Thursday. Sears said it identified 100 non-profitable Sears and Kmart stores and picked 63 for closure "in the near future."
The company closed nearly 400 stores during the past 12 months, and now has a total of 894 left, including the 63 slated for closure. The two chains had a total of 3,500 US stores between them when they merged in 2005.
The company initially announced plans Thursday to close 72 stores, but pulled back slightly and released a list of only 63 stores slated for closing - 48 Sears stores and 15 Kmart stores, spread across 29 states. The company said the nine additional stores that it initially planned to announce would close will be evaluated further.
Related: Sears lists the 63 stores it's closing
Sears said overall revenue fell 31% in the three months ending May 5. While most of that decline was due to previous store closings, sales fell 12% at the stores that remained open.
The lower sales resulted in a $424 million loss for Sears Holdings, the holding company that owns by Sears and Kmart. The company has lost more than $11.2 billion since 2010, its last profitable year.
Sears is looking to sell its Kenmore appliance brand in an effort to raise cash, after selling off its Craftsman tool brand a year ago.
Shares of Sears tumbled another 13% on the results in afternoon trading.
Related Content
- Sears is closing 63 more stores
- Sears announces more store closures
- 63 Sam's Club stores are closing their doors
- Now closing: 64 Kmart and 39 Sears stores
- Here's what's killing Sears
- Soap Actress Dies at 63
- Is your Sears or Kmart closing? Check the list
- Starbucks closing thousands of stores
- Sears moves to sell Kenmore
- Toys "R" Us isn't closing stores ... yet