Mom says daughter was punched in class, teacher did nothing

A Phoenix mom claims her daughter was punched in the face by a fellow student and the teacher did nothing about it.

This reportedly happened at Alfred Garcia School in Phoenix's Murphy School district.

Antoinette Contreras says her daughter was attacked by a male student earlier this month and claims the teacher was there but didn't do anything about it.

Contreras says two days passed and she was never notified about the incident until she saw a video that was taken by another student.

She then contacted the school district who said they were not aware of the situation. Contreras then called the principal of the school but says they wouldn't give her a direct answer.

That led her to attend the school board's meeting last night to raise concern.

"I want to raise awareness of this issue because if my daughter is a victim to something like this, I'm pretty sure there are other students out there that have been bullied, where their parents weren't notified. I don't think this is the first time this has happened. I think this is just the first time someone has spoken publicly about it," Contreras said.

Arizona's Family contacted the school district. They say there is an active investigation into the matter and all discipline procedures are being followed.

They said the typical policy when an incident like this happens is to notify the school office immediately, then the school office picks it up from there.

The district was unable to say whether the teacher followed this procedure.

In a statement, the district said quote, "We take students safety as our number one priority. We want to make sure that parents know we are following through with our disciplinary procedures."