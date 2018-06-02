Clear

Tractor-trailer spills 9,000 gallons of gasoline

A tractor-trailer crashed in Linden Wednesday, spilling 9,000 gallons of gasoline and forcing a partial closure of Ro...

Posted: May. 31, 2018 5:27 AM
Updated: May. 31, 2018 5:27 AM

A tractor-trailer crashed in Linden Wednesday, spilling 9,000 gallons of gasoline and forcing a partial closure of Route 1/9, according to police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer attempted to make a left turn on southbound Route 1/9 at Stiles Street when the vehicle turned onto its side, officials with the Linden Police Department said.

The tanker then burst, spilling 9,000 gallons of gasoline on the roadway.

Route 1/9 is now closed in both directions between Pleasant Street and South Wood Avenue.

Union County Hazmat personnel are working to coordinate the cleanup efforts.

The driver suffered minor injuries and has been treated and released, police said.

