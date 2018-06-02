Good samaritan rescues deaf neighbor from Las Vegas fire

A good samaritan rescued a deaf neighbor from a fire in Las Vegas Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Scroll for more content...

Crews responded to the incident at 11:17 p.m. in the 4500 block of Mark Avenue near Decatur Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard.

The department said arriving crews saw heavy flames and smoke behind a two-story home. Firefighters said the bulk of the fire was outside in the yard, but it was also burning up the side of the home and entered the house on the second floor. Crews had the blaze under control in 15 minutes.

The department said a senior couple lives in the home. One person was home at the time and she is deaf, the department said. She did not know that the outside of the house was on fire until a neighbor broke in and showed it to her through a window. Both were able to escape without injury.

A firefighter sustained a cut which required medical attention at the hospital, the department.

The department said it appeared the fire started outside and moved into the house The area where it possibly started has a high amount of trash which probably contributed to the intensity of the fire, the department said.

An investigation is ongoing.