Ammunition found inside Illinois school, prompting lockdown

Two pieces of ammunition were found inside the bathroom of Litchfield High School Wednesday, prompting a lockdown.

Scroll for more content...

A news release from the Illinois State Police said the ammo was found at 8:40 a.m. and the school immediately initiated their safety protocol.

A district employee said the high school and middle school were on a 'soft lockdown'. Students were being dismissed to their parents around 10:00.

The view from Skyzoom4 showed multiple police officers, some carrying long guns, walking around the school.

Wednesday was the last day of classes, and schools were to be dismissed before noon, the district said.