Man Fatally Shot While Driving Crashes Car in Chicago

A man was shot and killed in his vehicle Wednesday, leading to a crash in the city's South Loop.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Clark Street.

The 30-year-old man has been identified by friends as Zachary Stoner. He went by "Zack TV" and was a popular Chicago video blogger in the hip hop community.

Stoner was shot in his head and neck before his Jeep drove up on a curb and crashed into a light pole.

He was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

A Chevy Caprice was also involved in the crash. Witnesses said a group of people jumped out of the Caprice and got into a third car that drove off.

The third car was possibly gold or tan. There is no word on any other injuries.

No one was in custody.

Stoner interviewed a number of Chicago rappers and was known for his authenticity and rawness in his vlogging. He has a very large social media following, especially on YouTube, where he has posted thousands of videos.