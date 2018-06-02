Clear

Deputy shot, killed; Search for suspect underway

Posted: May. 30, 2018 2:43 PM
Updated: May. 30, 2018 2:43 PM

Sources have confirmed to News4 that a Dickson County Sheriff's Office deputy has been shot and killed.

A heavy police presence is being reported along South Bear Creek Road.

The Dickson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they are searching for the suspect in the area of Bear Creek Valley Road and Tidwell Switch Road.

Residents are being asked to call 911 or 615-446-8041, ext. 4, if they see anyone suspicious.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are responding to the scene.

