Woman admitted attacking young son with knife, said 'he deserved it'

A Newport woman accused of attempted murder admitted attacking her 6-year-old son with a knife and told police, "he deserved it," according to court documents.

Police responded to an apartment complex on the 100 block of Northeast 60th Street at around 6 p.m. Saturday.

A woman called 911 and said a neighboring child came to her apartment covered in blood with cuts on his face saying his mother tried to kill him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states the first responding officer noted seeing a blood trail between the boy's apartment and the apartment of the neighbor who called 911, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The officer was told the suspect, 34-year-old Nemoria Lynn Villagomez, also had an infant child with her.

The affidavit states the officer went into Villagomez's apartment and observed a large amount of blood inside, along with a steak knife that had blood on it.

Court documents state Villagomez was found lying on her bed with a 14-month-old boy. They both had blood on them.

The baby was checked out at the hospital and taken into custody by the Department of Human Services.

The 6-year-old boy suffered six puncture or stab wounds to his body and a deep cut to his chin, according to a probable cause affidavit. One stab wound possibly punctured his liver and lung.

The boy was flown to a Portland hospital for further treatment, with his injuries described by police as life-threatening.

The boy's aunt told FOX 12 he was "fighting for his life," but his condition was improving. On Tuesday, police said the boy was in good condition and he was expected to soon be released from the hospital.

Villagomez was interviewed by detectives and she admitted "cutting her son," according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Villagomez made the comment that "he deserved it."

Villagomez was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday and is facing charges including aggravated attempted murder, first-degree assault and criminal mistreatment.

Additionally, court documents state Villagomez is accused of strangling the 14-month-old boy and causing him to "ingest methamphetamine."