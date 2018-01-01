Woman's Poster at NHL Game Pleading for New Kidney Goes Viral

A Lancaster County woman is looking for someone who can save her life.

30-year-old Kelly Sowatsky has been sick for the past two years. She`s looking for a second chance at life and is calling all hockey fans, or anyone for that matter, for some help.

"This could work, in the right place, this is going to work and it`s going to work at the Penguins game," said Sowatsky.

On Saturday night, at a Pittsburgh Penguins game with her fiance, a neon poster with a plea and a cell phone number, was her attempt to find a kidney donor.

"So when the players were playing during warm ups I was down on the front glass so I would hold it like this so Jake Guentzel could see it from the ice, but then everyone behind me, then saw this side," added Sowatsky.

Within minutes a picture of her holding the sign started to circulate social media, spreading the word.

"I mean all these unknown numbers in here, these are just all the numbers that I`ve been getting, all the unknowns, they just keep coming," said Sowatsky.

Back in 2015, she was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection, leading to a sepsis infection, later giving her more issues, causing both of her kidneys to stop functioning last year.

"As I noticed the decrease in my kidney function, I thought, I need to get on it," she added.

That poster, now going viral is her last hope.

"I never imagined in a million years though that it was going to reach as many people as it did," said Sowatsky.

"It`s beyond my wildest dreams that there would be an interaction like this that would just help her and help us in such a tremendous way," said Tyler Hart, fiance. "It`s one of those moments that honestly restores your faith in humanity," he added.

The clock is ticking, but Sowatsky is staying hopeful.

"My hope, is that I graduate from college in just under 6 weeks, May 12th, that`s my number one goal, I am going to get to May 12th, I am going to graduate from school with my Bachelors degree," said Sowatsky.

"The more people who share the better chance I have at finding a kidney and living," she added.

To become a donor or see if you are a match, you can contact Kelly at: 717-456-0766.