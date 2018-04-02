Clear
Trump administration nominates Treasury Department deputy

Posted: Apr. 2, 2018 5:18 PM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2018 5:54 PM

President Donald Trump nominated Justin Muzinich as the Treasury Department's deputy secretary on Monday.

He will serve as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's right-hand man and fill a slot that has been left open since Mnuchin was confirmed.

Muzinich has served as a tax counselor to Mnuchin thus far and played a key role in crafting the recent tax cut law.

The New York Times first reported Muzinich's expected nomination.

Muzinich would fill a space that has been left open throughout the Trump administration after two candidates, Brian Brooks and Jim Donovan, both dropped out of the running last year.

Mnuchin said last fall that he was not going to fill the position.

