Guilford County camp that helps victims of violence-related trauma looking for volunteers

It's a chance to get involved in the community and help change a life, and it is happening this summer in Guilford County.

Scroll for more content...

The Guilford County Family Justice Center is looking for volunteers for Camp Hope, a camp for children who have experienced domestic violence-related trauma.

After a successful first year, Camp Hope is looking to double their number of campers this summer and they are hoping young people in the community will be the helping hands.

"We want counselors who can be encouraging and really cheerleaders or champions for children, but also counselors who can be adventurous and willing to try new things and model that for campers," said Catherine Johnson, director of the Family Justice Center.

Camp Hope is looking for volunteer camp counselors between the ages of 16 to 24, who are willing to use one week of their summer vacation to help kids who need it.

Johnson says she promises you will get something in return.

"Almost all of the counselors sent me a handwritten note and they did camp hope because they thought they would change a child's life but as a result, their lives were changed," said Johnson.

One former Camp Hope counselor, Jake Huckabee says it taught him a lot and he ended up loving it so much, he plans to do it again this year.

"It teaches you new things probably should consider when you are interacting with everyday people all the time because you don't know what's going on in people's lives," said Huckabee.

The Guilford County Family Justice Center is looking for both male and female counselors, but so far they have not had many males apply.

If you are interested in applying you have until April 15, click here to apply and learn more.