'Officer Oliver' promises cold won't bother Kansas City again after latest 'arrest'

A pint-sized police officer in Johnson County is at it again and promises the cold won't bother us again.

Oliver Davis has been patrolling a certain stretch of Mission Road, watching for speeders right alongside police for over a year now.

The now 6-year-old, who wants to be a police officer, means business in his latest "arrest" near 97th Street and Mission Road.

On Monday, Oliver's mother, Brandi Davis, posted a video on Facebook showing her son capturing Frozen's Elsa, the 2013 Disney animated film.

"I want the people of Kansas City to feel safe," Oliver said. "I captured the one-and-only fugitive, Elsa."

He claims the princess is accused of bringing ice and snow to Kansas on Easter Sunday.

"Don't worry anymore. Only warm weather is ahead of us," Oliver said. "The cold won't bother us anymore."