McDonough church practices forgiveness as vandal attends first service since devastation

Seed Planters Church in McDonough held its first service on Easter weeks after vandals destroyed it.

Scroll for more content...

One of the vandals attended the service and apologized to the congregation.

The Easter service at Seed Planters Church was all about new beginnings and forgiveness. Pastor Daunta Long stepped off the pulpit and opened up about rebuilding after his McDonough church was vandalized a few weeks ago.

"Kicked the door off and destroyed the frame, which became detached from the exterior brick," he said.

Long pulled out his cell phone and showed the disturbing images. Vandals left behind spray painted satanic symbols on the church's walls.

"it was, in my opinion, imagery that was totally opposite to what our values and core mission were," Long said.

And listening to the sermon on Sunday was one of the two young men who confessed to the crime: Nathaniel Rabideau.

"Now that we know that the person who did it was just misguided and was suffering with many personal issues in his life at home, we don't hold him responsible," Long said.

Long is practicing what he preaches, forgiveness and loving others, and now he's praying that the other man who vandalized his church will show up to his next service.