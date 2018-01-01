CW renews 10 shows for new seasons

Fans of ten CW shows can breathe a sigh of relief.

The CW on Monday announced that ten shows from its line-up will be returning next season.

The network's five superhero shows -- "Arrow" (season 7), "The Flash" (season 5), "Supergirl" (season 4), "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (season 4) and "Black Lightning" (season 2) -- are among the renewals announced for the 2018 to 2019 television season.

CW also renewed its "Dynasty" reboot for a second season, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (season 4), "Jane the Virgin" (season 5), "Riverdale" (season 3) and its longest running series, "Supernatural" (season 14).

Rachel Bloom, creator of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," added on Twitter that the show's fourth season will be its last.

Next year, The CW will expand its nights of programing from five to six, with some shows airing on Sunday.

In a statement, CW president Mark Pedowitz said the renewals will give the network "a deep bench" from which to pull.

"By picking these ten series up for next season, we have a terrific selection of programming to choose from when we set our fall schedule in May, with more still to come," he said.

After this string of renewals, the fate of some CW shows remain in question.

"iZombie," "The 100" and "Life Sentence," which debuted last month, are still unknown.