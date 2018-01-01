Bible stolen from assistant priest's car during Easter Sunday service

An assistant priest's car was broken into during the Easter Sunday service in Milwaukee.

It happened at All Saints Angelican Church around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Surveillance video shows a person dressed in dark clothing walk up to an SUV in the parking lot. The suspect breaks the passenger side window and grabs a bag from the inside of the SUV belonging to assistant priest Basil Maduka and his wife.

"It's just an unpleasant situation," Rev. Canon Alfred Moboleji said. "I was wondering why the guy had to do that on the day when other people are celebrating the rising of Christ."

Church leaders say they would welcome the suspect into their congregation.

"The church is made for sinners, we are all sinners at one time," Moboleji said. "When we accept Christ into our lives we are all saved by grace and that's what the essence of the season is all about."

Milwaukee Police say some of the stolen items were recovered Sunday night. Maduka found the Bible on a nearby street. Authorities continue to search for the suspect.