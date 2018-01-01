Homeowner wakes up to gunfire, bullets coming through bedroom wall

A spokesperson for Virginia Beach Police say officers were called to a Glenwood neighborhood Sunday morning, after several neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

Scroll for more content...

Police say two homes on Akinburry Road, near Indian River Road, were damaged by the shots. Thankfully, no one inside was hurt.

A woman who lives in one of the homes hit by bullets asked News 3 to not identify her, but said she and her family were asleep inside when all of a sudden they heard gunfire.

"We heard several shots and then a pause and then heard several more shots and we didn't know what was really going on."

The woman says the bullets hit her bedroom and spare bedroom. The two of the bullets that damaged her room were right above her bed.

"We can definitely fix [the damage], we were more thankful that no one actually got shot," the homeowner explained.

At this time police have not made any arrests in the shooting. If you have any information that can help, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.