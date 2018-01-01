'Justice4Stephon' rally held in Baltimore

The Baltimore community came together on Sunday to hold a 'Justice4Stephon' rally.

Scroll for more content...

Stephon Clark was shot at 20 times by police in Sacramento, California on March 18.

According to a release, the purpose of the rally was to raise awareness, to call to action to the crisis of police-involved shootings in minority communities, and to demand justice for Clark.

The event was co-sponsored by the Islamic Council of North America - Council for Social Justice, MPOWER Change, the Muslim American Society, Muslim Social Services Agency, and CAIR.

People met at McKeldin Square at Pratt and Light Street around noon for the rally.