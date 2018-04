Teachers across the Tulsa metro are walking out and taking buses to rally at in Oklahoma City.

Scroll for more content...

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist is there as well, supporting educators on the state-wide rally at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

TPS is one of more than 35 districts in Green Country shutting down while teachers walk out. More than 42,000 students are missing classes at TPS. The district says they'll make up for any missed days at the end of the school year.