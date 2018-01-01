April storm drops wet, heavy snow on New York and Northeast

Nearly two weeks after spring began, residents in the northeastern United States trudged through another snowstorm Monday morning.

New York City experienced the eighth snowiest April day in the city's history. About 4.8 inches of snow fell in Central Park on Monday morning, well above the average April monthly snow total of 0.6 inches.

The last time that at least 4 inches fell in Central Park was back on April 7, 2003 -- about 15 years ago. LaGuardia Airport at one point recorded 2 inches of snow per hour.

New York City and Philadelphia had been under advisories for as much as 6 inches of heavy, wet snow on Monday morning.

The New York Yankees postponed their hotly anticipated home opener because of the snowy weather, and the game was rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:05 pm ET.

In Connecticut, the wet snow blanketed roads and made for a difficult morning commute.

Winter weather watches, warnings and advisories extended nearly coast-to-coast over the northern tier on Monday, covering over 40 million people, including in the northeast Midwest, and across the Northern Plains.