Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe to visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump will host Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe at his private Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida later this month, the White House said Monday.

Scroll for more content...

Abe will visit the so-called "Winter White House" on April 17 and 18, the Trump administration said in a statement.

"President Trump and Prime Minister Abe will explore ways to expand fair and reciprocal trade and investment ties between the United States and Japan, two of the world's wealthiest and most innovative economies," the White House said.

The two men are also expected to discuss the "maximum pressure" campaign on North Korea ahead of Trump's expected meeting with Kim Jong Un this spring.

Trump hosted Abe at Mar-a-Lago last February, when North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

More recently, the two saw each other in Tokyo in November during Trump's tour of Asia.