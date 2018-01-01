White House's new intern class criticized for lack of diversity

The White House is being taken to task on social media for its predominantly white class of spring 2018 interns.

In the photo released Friday, President Donald Trump poses with the 91-member class. Social media users were quick to point out the lack of diversity among its intern staff.

"The White House intern photo is like a Where's Waldo for a non-white person - in a country that is about 40% non-white," Washington Post columnist Brian Klaas said.

"Notice anything wrong with this picture? These are the White House interns. Emphasis on white," wrote SiriusXM host Joe Madison on Twitter.

Some critics are comparing this year's class of interns with President Barack Obama's from 2015. That group was noticeably more diverse.

The White House did not respond to CNN's request for comment nor for the amount of people of color who applied for its intern program.