The top 7 stories to know going into the week

In just seven days, enough news has come out of Washington to forget that last Sunday, porn star Stormy Daniels gave a much-anticipated interview to Anderson Cooper on CBS' 60 Minutes about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

Scroll for more content...

If you spent this holiday weekend away from your newsfeeds and phones, here are the top stories from the last week.

At Mar-a-Lago, Trump attacks Amazon and the Washington Post

While in Florida on Saturday, Trump tweeted attacks at Amazon, accusing the company of scamming the US Postal Service.

"While we are on the subject, it is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars," Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

"The Failing N.Y. Times reports that 'the size of the company's lobbying staff has ballooned,' and that......does not include the Fake Washington Post, which is used as a 'lobbyist' and should so REGISTER," he wrote. "If the P.O. 'increased its parcel rates, Amazon's shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.'"

He added, "This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now."

RELATED: Trump vs. Amazon: Let's set the record straight

But CNN reported that while the Postal Service is losing money, its package delivery service is profitable, unlike its letter delivery.

Trump's attack came days after he tweeted another accusation about Amazon not paying "taxes to state & local governments" and "putting many thousands of retailers out of business." Amazon collects sales tax in every state it is required to, which is nearly every state.

The company is currently looking for its second headquarters to be placed somewhere around the country. Currently, Washington, DC, and the surrounding areas are under consideration.

Trump called for the end of a DACA deal

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that he was not in favor of making a deal with Democrats on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

"Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. 'Caravans' coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL," Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

A caravan of approximately 1,100 people are currently traveling from Chiapas, Mexico, along the Guatemala border, and have traveled about 420 miles to Oaxaca, Mexico, about 285 miles to the southeast of Mexico City.

The migrants would not qualify for DACA protections, a program Trump put an end to last year.

Trump is returning to a White House without Hope Hicks

On Thursday, former White House communications director Hope Hicks finally left the building, resigning as she announced she would in February. The departure left many wondering who would fill the void left by Hicks, who was a loyal confidante to the President.

That answer could lie with Dan Scavino, the social media director who quickly moved his things into the office that Hicks used to occupy during her tenure. Scavino is the last remaining staffer from the launch of Trump's presidential campaign who is still close to Trump fourteen months into his presidency.

As far as a new communications director goes, Trump may not care to find one at all. On Friday, CNN reported that several of Trump's outside advisers have told him over the past week that finding a new communications director may not necessarily be a priority. Still, though, the President has shown no indication that he's going to take their advice.

Rep. Esty plans to weather calls for her resignation

Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Esty announced Friday that she plans to stay in Congress amid calls for her to resign over her mishandling of a personnel issue in her office.

The Connecticut lawmaker kept then-chief of staff Tony Baker for several months despite knowing about abuse allegations made against him by another member of her staff, The Washington Post reported.

In a statement, Esty vowed to work to improve workplace culture on Capitol Hill and to strengthen workplace protections and ways for staff to raise concerns.

Out of a job, Shulkin refuses to endorse his successor

David Shulkin, the recently fired Veterans Affairs secretary, declined on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday to offer a full endorsement of Ronny Jackson, Trump's pick to replace him.

Shulkin and the White House are currently touting two different versions of his ouster, with the White House saying he resigned and Shulkin telling CNN, "I did not resign."

Regardless, what's clear is that Shulkin's post came to an abrupt end after an inspector general took issue with the VA's use of taxpayer funds on Shulkin's travel. Defending the use of those funds, Shulkin has said that political adversaries are simply using that report as a "political exploit" to remove him from leadership.

RELATED: Who is Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson?

Jackson will have to resign his commission and retire from active duty before he can be confirmed by the Senate as VA secretary.

McCabe raising money like a pro

In 48 hours, fired FBI Deputy Director Andre McCabe raised double his fundraising goal for a legal defense fund. By Sunday afternoon, a GoFundMe page had collected $533,403. At its creation on Thursday, the page was only seeking to raise $250,000.

The page says the fund is intended for use in dealing with a Department of Justice inspector general investigation, congressional inquires, and potential lawsuits.

In an email to CNN, a spokesperson for McCabe said: "Although we know legal fees could exceed that based on the path ahead, we will not be raising the goal again."

McCabe was fired in March by Attorney General Jeff Sessions after the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility concluded McCabe had made an "unauthorized disclosure to the news media."

Trump cannot find a lawyer in a town of full of them

Trump struggled this week to find legal help to represent him during the Russia probe. Five large firms are passing on the opportunity to represent the President after a recent shakeup on his private defense team.

According to people familiar with their decisions, well-known Washington lawyers decided to pass up the opportunity because Trump appears to be a difficult client and has rebuked some of his lawyers' advice. They also see any kind of help as potentially damaging to their reputations because he's often perceived as so politically unpopular.