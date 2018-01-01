Man accused of terrorizing central Phoenix neighborhood, starting a fire, killing 1 man

Police have arrested a man accused of terrorizing central a Phoenix neighborhood, starting a fire and killing a man.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl with Phoenix police, officers were called to a residence near Third Avenue and McDowell at about 1:15 a.m. after a man, identified as 38-year-old Curtis Bagley, set fire to the front door of a woman's home.

The 24-year-old woman told officers she was confronted by Bagley earlier as she arrived home from work. Pfohl said the woman continued to walk to her house and went inside.

The woman told police that a short time later, she heard a noise and opened her interior door. She said Bagley was on the porch pouring gasoline on the outer security door and porch. Pfohl said Bagley lit the door on fire and the victim immediately shut the interior door.

While the victim was calling her neighbor for help, officers said Bagley broke in through the back door. Pfohl said the neighbor was able to help the victim leave the apartment and Bagley fled.

Pfohl said while officers were investigating this crime, an emergency call of a burglary was dispatched nearby. Officers responded and located the same suspect, Bagley, standing in the front yard of a home with blood on his clothes.

Officers made entry into the home where they found a 36-year-old man lying on the floor with critical injuries. He was later pronounced dead on scene. The male victim's wife was found hiding in the bedroom.

Bagley was taken to police headquarters for questioning. Pfohl said he will be booked later for multiple felony charges.