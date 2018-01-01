Police: Wanted suspect swiped $1,000 jar of marijuana from Beaverton shop

Beaverton police are searching for a suspect who swiped a jar of marijuana worth $1,000 from a shop Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Growing ReLeaf on the 4100 block of Southwest 109th Avenue at 11:41 a.m.

Employees said a man grabbed the jar full of marijuana and ran out the front door. A worker confronted the suspect, but police said the employee was threatened and pushed to the ground by the suspect.

A woman was driving the get-away car.

Officers reviewed surveillance video of the theft and identified the suspect as 23-year-old Devonte Gregory Stewart of Portland.

Stewart was already wanted by Beaverton police for a theft at the same shop in February.

The woman driving the car has not been identified yet by officers.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 503-629-0111.