Caseville city waters show Trihalomethane levels above drinking standards

Posted: Apr. 1, 2018 12:40 PM
Updated: Apr. 1, 2018 2:40 PM

The city of Caseville is working to fix their drinking water standards.

That's after the city's water system was recently tested showing Trihalomethane (TTHM) levels were above drinking water standards.

The city said it is not an emergency, the standard is 80 parts per billion, but Caseville shows 88 parts per billion.

The city says residents do not need to use an alternative water supply, such as water bottles, but if they have specific health concerns, then they should consult their doctor.

Long-term side effects of high levels of TTHM include possible kidney or liver damage and increases risks for cancer.

The city said the TTHM tends to spike in August due to the water temperature being warmer.

The Caseville Water Plant will be working with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to determine the best way to comply with the maximum contaminant level.

