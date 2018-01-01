'Enough is Enough' Community members march for slain baby

Just 12 months ago, a beautiful little girl came into the world.

Scroll for more content...

On Thursday, Malaysia Robson's life was cut short from gun violence.

"To kill an innocent baby, you know my little baby," said Marcia Williams, Robson's god-grandmother. "That was my heart."

Community members prayed for her family during the Enough is Enough march Saturday. Family, friends, the Ten Point Coalition, and city leaders all walked as one through the northeast Indianapolis neighborhood.

Robson was killed when gunfire struck her house in the 3500 block of Wittfield Avenue at 2 a.m. Police say the shooting stemmed from a social media dispute. Robson is the sixth homicide in the neighborhood in the last three months.

"We're out here to say 'Enough is Enough.' No more stops right now." said Lionel T. Rush, a march participant.

The person who pulled the trigger has yet to be found.