Macon sheriff speaks on plea to Hispanic community to help solve violent double murder

A community is looking for justice in the mountains.

"I just need them to trust us. To come forward and give us an opportunity to solve this crime."

Sheriff Robert Holland of Macon County is making a plea to the area's Hispanic community for information on the murders of two brothers who lived in Franklin.

Diego and Francisco Altamirano were found shot to death on Wednesday, their bodies lying in the bed of a pickup truck.

Sheriff Holland says he's seeking justice for the family, and he tells us this disturbing double murder is his number-one priority right now, and that detectives are doing all they can to solve this violent crime.

That's why he felt it was so important to make a plea on Facebook, one coming directly from him to the Macon County Hispanic community, asking anyone with information to come forward.

The post says, in part:

"To my friends and citizens of the Hispanic community. You are living in the United States and in Western North Carolina, where people take pride in caring about our neighbors, no matter what ethnicity they may be or where they were born. Now, the brothers were from Mexico but were living here in Franklin. Their bodies were found on Wednesday in the bed of a 2003 Chevy Silverado on Jack Cabe Road."

The sheriff says he has spoken to a few people who told him that some members of the Hispanic community are afraid to come forward because they don't trust authorities.

"Two things don't need to be a concerned (with), Holland said. "One, whether we are going to be checking on their legal status, and two, whether we have someone that can speak Spanish. I've got that taken care of."

The sheriff says there is no information too small, because you never know what piece of information might help solve this case.

Anyone with details on this case should call to call Macon County Crime Stoppers at 828-349-2600.