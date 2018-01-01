Mobile Police investigate two homicides in less than seven hours

A violent night in Mobile: two homicides within seven hours.

Mobile Police said the latest incident involved a burned car at the end of Crenshaw Street.

Police say they answered a call about 2:30 Saturday morning of a vehicle fire, and when the fire was put out, a badly burned body of an unknown man was found inside the vehicle.

Flora Scott lives at the end of Crenshaw Street and said she was asleep.

She said, "I was woke up by the noise because I thought somebody was breaking into my car, and I got up. And, when I got up, I noticed the big flames. The car was already in flames already and it was popping. "

Scott said she called 911 and said she kept hearing popping.

She said the car wasn't there when she went to bed last night.

Scott said, "It's a quiet, safe neighborhood. Occasionally, you may hear a lot of little gunfire, but that's it."

Police have not released the name of the victim or cause of death.

Mobile Police are also investigating the shooting death of a man in a separate incident.

Friday night about 8:00, they say there was a homicide at the One Stop store in the 6500 block of Ziegler Boulevard.

They said a 38 year old victim was found dead inside the store from a single gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting happened during a fight with a known suspect at the business.

Mobile Police are asking you to call them if you have any information on any of these cases.