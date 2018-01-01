Candlelight vigil held for fallen Hopkinsville officer

The Hopkinsville community gathered outside the local police department on Saturday evening to mourn and remember fallen, Officer Phillip Meacham.

Authorities say Meacham was shot and killed by a man was impersonating an officer on Paulette Court on Thursday evening.

Community members brought flowers, balloons and personal messages to decorate Meacham's patrol car.

There were also many tears shed and hugs shared at the vigil on Thursday night.

"It's a family. Many people have been on calls with officer Meacham. It's like losing their own brother," said Lt. Kyle Spurlin. "He was one of those guy you never heard complain. You never heard him say a bad thing about anyone. His character is what makes this even tougher."

Spurlin worked with Meacham for years and was a personal friend of his.

For Spurlin, seeing Meacham's patrol car adorned with flowers and handwritten messages is a painful reminder.

"I try not to look at it, to be honest with you," he said.

As hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil. Spurlin believes this showing of support is what the department needs.

"It's heartwarming," Spurlin said.