Take a look at the week in politics from March 25 through 31.

Scroll for more content...

Ivanka and Tiffany Trump listen to their father, President Donald Trump, speak at what was billed as an infrastructure event in Richfield, Ohio, on Thursday. His speech was filled with many of the political themes he touts at his rallies -- the border wall, cutting regulations and his first year's accomplishments.

Russia announced Thursday it was expelling 60 US diplomats and closing a US Consulate in St. Petersburg in a tit-for-tat retaliation against the US expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats. The United States had taken the action in response to Russia's alleged use of a nerve agent to poison a former Russian spy in the UK.

Student activists take part in a four-day, 50-mile march from Madison to Janesville,Wisconsin -- Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's hometown -- to call for gun control.

White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah continues to deny that President Trump had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels during the press briefing on Monday.

A group of Second Amendment advocates watch as the New Jersey assembly votes on a number of gun control bills on Monday. President Trump came to the defense of the Second Amendment on Wednesday after a Tuesday op-ed by retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens called for its repeal.

Marine One flies past Air Force One as it carries President Trump back to the White House on Monday. On that day, Stormy Daniels' lawyers teased that they would likely be sharing more evidence of her alleged affair with Trump in the coming weeks and months.

Derrick Johnson, left, the president and CEO of the NAACP, and Yale Professor of Law Michael J. Wishnie at a news conference Wednesday announcing a lawsuit by the NAACP and Prince George's County, Maryland, against the US Census Bureau. The Commerce Department announced on Monday that the 2020 census would include a question about citizenship. The announcement raised concerns that a citizenship question would cause undocumented individuals not to complete the questionnaire and leave a large portion of the population uncounted.

President Trump kisses White House communications director Hope Hicks as she finishes her last day on the job Thursday. A source told CNN this week that several of Trump's outside advisers have told him he requires neither a chief of staff nor a communications director, at least in the traditional definition of those jobs.

Former US President Barack Obama talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district on Sunday.

Former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush attend a funeral for former Georgia Gov. and US Sen. Zell Miller in Atlanta on Tuesday.

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis waits for Indonesia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi during an honor cordon at the Pentagon on Monday. On Thursday, Mattis met incoming national security adviser John Bolton at the Pentagon and joked, "I heard you're actually the devil incarnate and I wanted to meet you."