Homeowners search for solution to golf course developments

Golf courses are seeing fewer players teeing off and that has real estate developers seeing dollar signs as they look for more land to build homes.

The trend has several homeowners associations in the Las Vegas valley taking developers to court.

This as the struggling courses were sold and the new owners are trying to build homes on the once lush fairways.

"This is an epidemic that is sweeping our state and something that needs to be addressed," Stephen Silberkraus said.

At issue in three cases recently in court revolves around the agreements in the HOA documents aimed at keeping the golf courses in the neighborhoods operational long term.

Those in the real estate industry say golf courses aren't making money and are on highly sought after land making them an ideal place for development.

"They are in very desirable areas. They are in areas that have already been developed and there is no vacant land left," Zar Zanganeh said.

Zanganeh said the new homes could actually increase the property values of those living along the courses because the struggling courses aren't the value drivers they used to be.

The owners of the Legacy Golf Course recently reached a settlement with the HOA there allowing it to build on part of the course, but keeping it operational.

The owners of the Badlands Golf Course recently filed a federal complaint in the ongoing battle between the golf course owners, the City of Las Vegas and the homeowners in the community.

Meanwhile those who live along the Silverstone Golf Course have watched the fairways and greens wither and die after new owners shut the course down in hopes of developing the property.

"It is frustrating not having access to that," Jeff Levin said. "We move here for our kids to play golf and be in a safe community."

Levin and his fellow homeowners have spent around a million dollars in legal fees fighting the development.

Stories like theirs are a reason former state Assemblyman Stephen Silberkraus said he is working to get legislation written up to protect HOAs from these efforts.

"Potentially a first right and the last right of refusal on offers on the property to the HOA," Silberkrais said.

That's something homeowners like Levin say they are interested in learning more about, but the law couldn't be introduced until the next legislative session in 2019.