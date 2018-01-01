SC school counselor fired after charges of sexual battery with a student

A Spartanburg County private school counselor has been terminated after investigators charged her with having sex with a student.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of allegations of a possible inappropriate relationship between 25-year-old Kenleigh Prendergast, who was a counselor at Spartanburg Day School, and a 16- or 17-year-old student, that took place between January and March.

During an interview with Prendergast, investigators say she admitted to the allegations and that the two would text, call, or FaceTime during the school day as well as after school hours.

Investigators say they eventually began meeting outside of school hours at Prendergast's home and private counseling practice.

She was arrested after the interview and transported to the Spartanburg County jail, charged with sexual battery with a student with no aggravated force or coercion.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators say the following is a statement from Spartanburg Day School in reference to the case:

"Spartanburg Day School was contacted on March 31 by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and informed that an employee, Kenleigh Prendergast, was charged with sexual battery with a student. Ms. Prendergast was hired in August of 2017 as school counselor. Effective immediately, Ms. Prendergast's employment with the school has been terminated. SDS puts the safety and wellbeing of our students above all things, and will cooperate fully with the Sheriff's Office throughout this process."