APD making more arrests with fewer officers

New numbers from a city budget proposal show Albuquerque police have made 4,886 felony arrests halfway through the 2018 fiscal year. If the trend continues, APD will have made more arrests than the department did in 2013, with 67 fewer officers. Here's what you need to know about APD's efforts to prioritize serious crime.

--Albuquerque police made 9,178 misdemeanor arrests in half a year from July 2017 to Jan. 1, 2018. APD made 25,087 misdemeanor arrests in fiscal year 2013.

--APD is on pace to make 9,772 felony arrests in FY2018, the most since 2012.

--In 2012, APD had 1,034 officers. Currently the department has 878.

--The department had just 833 officers in 2016. Police recorded a low number of felony arrests at 8,744.

The police union president sent us this statement about the increase in felony arrests:

"The increase in felony arrests is a result of the triaging of Albuquerque's crime crisis. We are working in a war zone, where officers are doing more with far less, and they are focused on dealing with the worst of the worst, desperately trying to make a dent in this crime epidemic," Shaun Willoughby, president of the APOA said.