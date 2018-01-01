An organized search effort for Jevon Lemke will officially begin tomorrow on Dauphin Island. Lemke was pulled under by a rip current Sunday in Fort Morgan.

He hasn't been seen since Sunday. Tonight we're hearing from his mother for the first time. She is heading down from Wisconsin tomorrow.

"There are angels among us, when I didn't believe in that anymore," said Carrie Holton.

Its a family she never knew she had.

"I'm never going to be able to repay them," said Holton.

The past 5 days have been agonizing for Carrie Holton. Her son 17-year-old Jevon Lemke was swept under by a rip current Sunday. Since then there's been an outpouring of support from people on the Gulf Coast.

"There are no words. This has been monumental. They've given me hope in humanity again," she said.

Holton who's been in Wisconsin is finally able to come down tomorrow. Last night we told you about Nicki Mcclure, the woman planning to take her in.

"She is truly, truly amazing. She is literally a sister to me. She's my guardian angel and i don't even know this woman," Holton explained.

She's also organized search efforts on Dauphin Island. It starts tomorrow at 2 pm at the water tower but that didn't stop people from getting ahead of the game.

"Its difficult to express how much it affects everybody here. Even though the family is not from here, we think about them. We want them to have peace." said Rich Brewer.

Brewer walked 6 miles searching and will be back out tomorrow at first light with some of his boating buddies.

"So many reasons. I'm a father first of all and my heart breaks for these people. Also i know the beach really well. And the island is a close -knit community," said Brewer.

Holton says she can't thank this community enough. For many reasons she's eager to get here tomorrow. One being to find Jevon. Another to meet the woman who started this all from a Facebook post.

"I love her. I'm excited to meet her. I'm excited to meet everybody else that will be out there tomorrow. I can't wait to hold her in my arms. Truly," Holton added.

Carrie Holton is asking anyone who can and will to help out tomorrow. They're meeting at the water tower on Dauphin Island at 2 pm.