Planned Parenthood Capitol rally comes after Title X budget provision amendment

The rally at the Capitol steps Thursday lasted for about an hour.

People in support of Planned Parenthood say a late amendment could actually make the organization the only one to lose Title X funding.

"If you're really pro-life, why does her life not matter," said Jann Dappen, whose daughter used services Planned Parenthood under Title X. "They immediately got her comfortable and in place where she was okay."

Governor Pete Rickett's bill included a provision regarding Title X funding.

It restricts funding from going to health clinics that provide or even refer people to abortion services like Planned Parenthood.

The amendment passed Wednesday night would allow those referrals in the case of an emergency.

Governor Pete Ricketts says the provision is needed to make sure title ten funds are not "comingled" with funds used for abortions.

"This Title X language is important," said Gov. Ricketts. "It belongs in the budget and it would be precedent to take it out."

Some lawmakers agree with the governor.

"We've got to make sure the funds are never misappropriated and this is just a safety feature in our budget to make sure that does not happen," Sen. Dan Watermeier.

Other lawmakers don't agree with the language used in the budget.

"Social policy has no place in the budget whether I agree or disagree with it," said Sen. Adam Morfeld.

Dappen says too many people will be financially burdened if this budget is passed.

"This isn't about abortion to all of us," she said. "It's about the other 98 percent of what they do including my own child."

The budget battle could be over as soon as Tuesday when the unicameral's next session starts.

If a budget is not passed, lawmakers will go into a special session.