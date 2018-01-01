Proposed new zipline operation on Maui receives opposition

A battle is brewing on Maui over a proposed zipline operation. Derek Hoyte is the owner of Northshore Zipline in Haiku, Maui. It's a major tourist attraction but his neighbors hate it.

Scroll for more content...

Daniel Coltart's who has lived in Haiku for 38-years says he hears people scream all day long.

"People scream bloody murder all the way down the line and these screams can be heard a half a mile away," said Coltart.

That's why residents showed up at the Haiku Community Center in droves Wednesday, sitting in on Hoyte's presentation for his new zipline project , "Jaws," on lower Ulumalu Road near Hana Highway.

Residents are opposed to the new operation which would call for 8 ziplines.

"I'm opposing the new one because he hasn't dealt with the other one yet" said Coltart. "All day long I hear the bearings on the steel cable that cuts through to my soul."

According to Hoyte it's not as noisy as people say it is.

"I think there's a misconception on how much noise a zipline operation generates," said Hoyte. "We hired D.I. Adams and Associates, an engineering firm form Oahu to do a sound study and they recorded the sounds for a week and determined on average per day there's two and a half minutes of audible noise."

Hoyte's existing operation's currently in a permit-dispute with Maui County. He says he's fully cooperating and trying to be a good neighbor.