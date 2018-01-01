Mississippi State heads to NCAA Women's Championship after OT victory over Louisville

Mississippi State is heading to the NCAA women's national championship game after beating Louisville 73-63 in overtime.

The Bulldogs head back to the championship after losing last year to South Carolina.

Friday night's game included 15 lead changes in regulation, with Mississippi State taking over in overtime.

Junior center Teaira McCowan has had a record-setting 76 rebounds for a single tournament and set a Final Four rebound record with 25.

"We're in the Final Four, you gotta dig deep," McCowan told ESPN after the game. "We stayed calm and we knew we could do it."

Louisville junior guard Asia Durr led the Cardinals with 18 points. Senior guard Victoria Vivians was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 25 points. Vivians also fouled out with under a minute left in overtime.

The UConn and Notre Dame game is underway. The winner of that game will play Mississippi State in the championship game on Sunday.