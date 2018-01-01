Clear

With tweet, Nikki Haley embraces more women in leadership

Posted: Mar. 30, 2018
Updated: Mar. 30, 2018 7:53 PM

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley gave Karen Pierce, the United Kingdom's first female ambassador to the UN, a warm welcome on social media Friday.

"I'm so excited to have a new girlfriend on the Security Council! Welcome Karen Pierce, our new Ambassador from the UK," Haley wrote on Twitter, along with pictures of the two of them together.

Pierce tweeted her enthusiasm about the role earlier this week.

"In my first week as UK Ambassador to the UN, I have been honoured to meet #UNSC colleagues, @antonioguterres and many others," she wrote. The tweet included a slide show of photos of her and others, including Haley.

