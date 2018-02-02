Jim Carrey has been trolling Trump and the GOP with paintings. Here are the top 11

Jim Carrey has found a muse in President Donald Trump.

Scroll for more content...

The comedian has been channeling his artistic side over the last year to by painting a series of political portraits mocking Trump, his administration and a cast of Republican lawmakers.

His latest creation is a colorful portrait of a screaming Trump in a bathrobe eating two scoops of ice cream, which Carrey jokingly pitched to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, which houses portraits of all former US presidents.

(Trump told Time magazine last May that he always gets two scoops with his dessert, while everyone else gets one).

"Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, I know it's early but I'd like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump. It's called, 'You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?" the actor tweeted on Thursday.

Here's a look at some of the actor's work, which he has shared on Twitter:

His take on Trump and Russia

Trump and social media

Trump in general

Marco Rubio

Carrey slammed Rubio after the Florida senator would not commit to declining donations from the National Rifle Association during a CNN town hall in February following the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

Paul Ryan

Carrey criticized House Speaker Paul Ryan following the passage of the GOP tax bill.

Mitch McConnell

He also slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November ahead of the bill's passage.

Roy Moore

Roy Moore, a former Alabama Senate candidate, was accused by several women of pursuing sexual relationships with them when they were teenagers, molesting a 14-year-old and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old when he was in his 30s. Moore, who lost the race to Democrat Doug Jones, has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Steve Bannon

Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, backed Moore, and eventually so did the President.

Devin Nunes

California Rep. Nunes, the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, spearheaded the February release of a disputed GOP intelligence memo, which alleges FBI abuses of its surveillance authority.

Barack Obama

Carrey sketched former President Barack Obama in a more favorable light.

"Dear @BarackObama - Already, I miss your intelligence, integrity, elegance and humor. #RESPECT," he tweeted days after Trump's inauguration.