20 major news stories you might have forgotten about this week

Days are marathons, weeks are eons and months are eternities in the helter-skelter Trump era, as we've documented before. So our weekly roundup of the events -- compiled by CNN's Brenna Williams -- that occurred in national politics to help you weary readers recall everything you've already forgotten, covers quite a few topics.

Remember when Stormy Daniels said she was threatened to keep quiet about Donald Trump? That was on "60 Minutes" on Sunday. A theme we'll continue to chart is how Trump's legal problems butt up against his lawyer problems: The legal issues being both lawsuits that range from Stormy Daniels to the emoluments clause of the Constitution and, separately, the persistent and ongoing special counsel investigation into possible Russian election meddling. The lawyer problem is that he can't find many top lawyers who will work for him.

Hidden here and there are some policy stories of great import. You probably missed how the Trump Administration is changing the way undocumented immigrants interact with social services provided by the US government. That's a very big deal. And so is the move to ask a citizenship question on the US Census. Oh, and a Cabinet official was forced out. Trump picked his own doctor to take over the vacant spot. Without further ado, your refresher on all that happened in Washington this week:

Weekend:

5 new details from Stormy Daniels about her alleged affair with Donald Trump Stormy Daniels says she was threatened to keep quiet about Trump Trump not bringing on attorney diGenova just days after his hiring was announced

Monday:

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says to expect more evidence of alleged Trump affair in coming weeks and months Trump expelling 60 Russian diplomats in wake of UK nerve agent attack White House says Trump continues to deny Stormy Daniels affair Stormy Daniels sues Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for defamation

Tuesday:

Stormy Daniels' friend says she also plans to sue Michael Cohen Two more lawyers decline to join Trump legal team White House defends Trump's Stormy silence

Wednesday:

Stormy Daniels' lawyer seeks to depose Donald Trump and Michael Cohen China throws Trump a curveball ahead of his meeting with Kim NYT: Trump lawyer floated idea of presidential pardons for Manafort and Flynn Judge says emoluments case against Trump can proceed in DC David Shulkin out, Ronny Jackson in as VA secretary Why putting a citizenship question on the census is a big deal

Thursday:

Judge denies motion by Stormy Daniels' attorney to depose Trump, Cohen Source: Mueller pushed for Gates' help on collusion White House reviewing plan to restrict immigrants' use of government programs

Friday:

Senator: Pruitt security included Disneyland, Rose Bowl trips