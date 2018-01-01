Stolen bracelet with husband's ashes returned to Elizabeth City woman

An Elizabeth City widow has finally been reunited with her late husband's ashes.

Earlier this month, Alice Leggett's family contacted News 3 after her bracelet containing her husband's ashes was stolen.

Leggett said she was putting her grandson into her car after a trip to Walmart when the bracelet was stolen.

She said her bracelet and tablet were in her shopping cart and believes someone took her belongings while she wasn't looking.

After our broadcast, Leggett told News 3 someone handed the bracelet into Elizabeth City Police. She was given back the bracelet Thursday night.

"I was emotional, to know that John was with me back again and he wasn't lost anymore was a huge relief," explained Leggett. "I wanted to thank you all for what you all did, it triggered a lot of things to happen."