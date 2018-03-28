What happened this week (in anything but politics)

One city is getting a new naked attraction, and another is getting a bit of work-life balance. But if you're planning on traveling, remember your ID... unlike some famous somebody did this week. Meanwhile, the Pope and a big currency company are making dreams come true (separately).

Scroll for more content...

It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.

One massive donation. Thousands of happy classrooms.

Ripple, a cryptocurrency and international banking company, partnered with a donation site to give $29 million to teachers in public schools around the country. That money will fund thousands -- actually, tens of thousands -- of projects and experiences like field trips and science equipment.

You're the breast around

This hockey player breastfed her baby in the locker room between periods of her game. There's basically no word in that sentence that isn't awesome.

Have a Seoul

Long hours and overworking are a big problems in South Korea, so the government in the capital city of Seoul is pulling the plug. Literally. Starting this week, the power in Seoul City Hall will be cut every night at 8 p.m. to discourage employees from working late.

Erin go Braghless

Ireland is getting its first nude beach. And sunscreen companies are getting a whooole new market.

It's me, I swear

Musical couple Halsey and G-Eazy had a moment while boarding a flight this week. G-Eazy apparently didn't have enough ID on him, so Halsey said he tried to use a magazine cover with his face on it to get through security. So...did it work?

Sealed with a kiss

It's Easter this weekend, so let's end with a sweet Pope story. A little boy who survived cancer just wanted a kiss from Papa, and thanks to Make-A-Wish, the "man in the white outfit" did just that, and even threw in a ride in the Popemobile.