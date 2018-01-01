Family remembers 3 Las Vegas teens killed in fiery California crash

Family and friends are remembering three local teens tragically killed in a suspected drunk driving crash in Southern California Thursday morning.

According to family, Centennial High School seniors AJ Rossi and Dylan Mack and junior Brooke Hawley were best friends who grew up together.

"They were so excited to go to California for spring break," said AJ's sister Allie Rossi.

Rossi said her brother was just several months away from graduation and wanted to study to become a firefighter. Dylan Mack,18, had aspirations of doing the same.

"He doesn't even get that chance to go to college," Allie Rossi said.

Rossi described her brother as being a 17-year-old full of life and someone who could see the brighter side of things, despite the tragedy he had faced. AJ's mother passed away when he was 5 years old.

"Instead of letting it make him weaker it made him stronger," Allie Rossi said.

Several Centennial High School students gathered at Rossi's home Thursday night to remember the teens. The family has set up a GoFundMe account for AJ's family.

Two vigils are set for the teens on the following days. The first will be held at 6 p.m. Friday night at Knickerbocker Park following another vigil Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Mountain Crest Community Center.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Three local teenagers were killed in a fiery crash in California very early Thursday morning.

The teens' vehicle was hit by a car driven by a 27-year-old woman named Bani Duarte, according to ABC7.

It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on the Pacific Highway in Huntington Beach. Police say the teens' car was at a stoplight when it was hit. Duarte was arrested by the Huntington Beach Police Department. It is believed she was driving under the influence.

A fourth person was transported to a nearby trauma center and is currently believed to be stable.

Two male teens and one female teenager were killed. The identities of the teens have not been officially released.

One of the teens has been identified as Dylan Mack by his father. The other teens have been identified as AJ Rossi (by his father) and Brooke Hawley (by multiple classmates and family friends). A coach at Centennial High School confirmed that all of the teens were students at Centennial. He says that the teens were student athletes and were in California on spring break.

This is a developing story and some details may change as more information is received. Check back often for updates.