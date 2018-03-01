Clear

Opening statements pushed back in Cosby retrial

Posted: Mar. 30, 2018 11:39 AM
Updated: Mar. 30, 2018 2:50 PM

The judge in Bill Cosby's retrial has pushed back the opening statements to at least April 9, a source close to the case told CNN Friday.

Jury selection will go on as planned Monday.

Cosby, 80, faces a retrial on three charges of aggravated indecent assault in the alleged drugging and assault of Andrea Constand in 2004 at his home outside Philadelphia. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His first trial ended in a hung jury in June.

