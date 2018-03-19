Ben Affleck to New Yorker: 'I'm doing just fine'

Ben Affleck had some fun with a story that he's not happy.

A March 24 story in The New Yorker titled "The Great Sadness of Ben Affleck" by Naomi Fry examined the actor's life after his split with wife Jennifer Garner in 2016.

The piece made note of a large tattoo on his back that generated controversy recently after the discovery that it was not fake, as Affleck had claimed, and multiple photos of the actor appearing to look glum.

"Since the split, Affleck has been photographed more than once by the paparazzi, looking despondent," Fry wrote. "The resulting pictures have become reliable meme-fodder. A series of images of Affleck vaping in his car, his eyes shut in seeming resignation, made the rounds; so did another picture, of the actor smoking a cigarette, his face a mask of exhaustion."

On Thursday Affleck tweeted about it.

"@NewYorker I'm doing just fine," he wrote. "Thick skin bolstered by garish tattoos."

The back tattoo of a large, colorful phoenix got fans talking recently when Affleck was photographed shirtless two years after he said it was a fake tattoo he got for a movie.