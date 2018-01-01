Clear
Orangutan meets 13-year-old yo-yo master at Phoenix Zoo

Nowadays, anything cute involving an animal is a recipe for a viral video. You have stuff like the angry cat but now ...

Posted: Mar. 30, 2018 10:31 AM
Updated: Mar. 30, 2018 11:05 AM

Nowadays, anything cute involving an animal is a recipe for a viral video. You have stuff like the angry cat but now there is a new animal video making the rounds that's striking right at the heart.

This one takes place at the Phoenix Zoo.

Hunter Feuerstein, 13, is something of a prodigy. He is a yo-yo master. He's a 3-time winner of the Arizona yo-yo competition. He travels around the world and competes. If you get a chance to watch him in action, its amazing.

Well, last week he was with his family visiting the Phoenix zoo.

"I pretty much yo-yo wherever I go," Hunter said.

They make their way into the orangutan area. There you can find several of the apes hanging out including a 3-year-old who is a curious cute little guy.

"He came over because I noticed he was kinda interested, so he came over and was starting me yo-yoing," Hunter said.

The young orangutan is amazed.

"He pounded his hands and head onto the window and then did a backwards sommersalt!" Hunter said.

The video was shot by his mom and it has now gone viral. Hunter hopes to visit the zoo and show the ape some more tricks.

